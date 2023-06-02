As Seen on SA Live - Friday, June 2, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., National Donut Day, chat with Lacey Chabert, First Friday, Magicians Agency Theatre, Freetail Brewery’s new beer and more.

Our host, Mike Osterage, gets to chat with Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert and her upcoming Hallmark movie.

First Friday is tonight and local influencer Gabby Gonzalez previews the businesses that will be there, as well as her team up with Sammis | Ocha to raise money for Pride San Antonio.

It’s National Donut Day and Duck Donuts joins us to celebrate with some deals you’ll go nuts for. Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme, and Voodoo Doughnut are also giving out fun deals to celebrate.

Our host, Jen Tobias Struski, goes to Freetail Brewing for their new award-winning beer, and tells us how you could get a taste this weekend, while supplies last.

Jon Armstrong joins us to talk about his captivating performance at the Magicians Agency Theatre, showing this weekend only.

Fetch our “pawesome” deal you can only find on the SA Live website! Oli’s Pet Shop is giving out free doggie ice cream this Sunday.

Kick off the first weekend of the month with these exciting events happening in San Antonio:

