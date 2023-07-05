87º

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Sauce’s Southern Kitchen, YogaSix Studio, youth football fundraiser, Danzavida De SA Dance Company & more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

YogaSix Studio shows us the benefits of yoga on SA Live! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we have Sauce’s Southern Kitchen Cajun food, YogaSix Studio shows us yoga’s benefits, a youth football fundraiser, Danzavida De San Antonio Dance Company’s Latin dance performance and more.

Sauce’s Southern Kitchen joins us to make their delicious, Cajun-inspired red beans and rice dish.

We go “Om” the way to YogaSix Studio to learn about the benefits of yoga and how it can help you stay healthy and happy.

Danzavida De San Antonio Dance Company gets us into the groove today with their fun Latin dance performance!

Hearts 4 Sale is raising money this Friday to help the Bexar County Panthers youth football team. Go here to get tickets.

You can get a free cheesecake slice the day after you sign up for the Cheesecake Factory Rewards Program with purchase, as well as a free slice on your birthday.

Crazy Snacks helps us beat the heat with some tasty desserts sure to keep you cool.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

