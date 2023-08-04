As Seen on SA Live - Barbie Fun - Friday, August 4, 2023

Have you made your Barbie Movie posted in the Barbie generator yet?

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a Barbie World - we’re just living in it.

Today on SA Live, it’s an encore presentation from when Jen and Mike became TV Host Barbie and TV Host Ken, taking us on a tour of all the Barbie fun, treats, accessories and more in San Antonio!

You can’t have Barbie fun without a pink party, and TV Host Barbie took us to Bar America for a sneak peek at their Barbie brunch! This fun Barbie event was planned by Hey Sugar.

Of course, Barbie wouldn’t be caught dead at a party without accessories, and that’s where Natazia Natazia comes in! We give you an up-close look at her Barbie-inspired line. You can find some of her items and more at Feliz Modern’s two locations in town.

Don’t forget the Barbie treats! Slice of Wednesday is baking up pink dreams for Barbies all over the city, and we’re trying them today on the show.

Big thanks to Woodshop SA and Moonbird Event Design for our beautiful Barbie Dream Set today!

Barbie is magical, and so are the talented illusionists at The Magicians Agency Theatre! They’re giving us a preview of their Day of Magic coming up this Saturday, Aug. 5.

Vintage clothing from local store Hello Tallulah is featured in a new HBO series! You can see their styles on “Love & Death.”

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.