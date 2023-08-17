Recipe: Watermelon salad with feta & Castelvetrano olives

SAN ANTONIO – With summer coming to an end, Kuhlman Cellars has the perfect recipe to close out the season, combining sweet watermelon with salty feta.

You can find more recipes from Kuhlman Cellars here.

Kicked up watermelon salad with feta and Castelvetrano olives

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons Hensell rosé or Estate White, divided

1 teaspoon Tajin spice, divided

1/8 teaspoon fresh orange zest

1 tablespoon orange juice

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

6 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons shallot, sliced into thin rings

1/2 cup pitted Castelvetrano olives, chopped coarse

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chiffonade or simply chopped

3 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (3/4 cup)

Dressing:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon Hensell rosé or Estate White

½ teaspoon Tajin spice

⅛ teaspoon fresh orange zest

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Cut watermelon into 1-inch pieces and transfer to a colander in the sink to let the juices drain. (Too much watermelon juice will make for a soggy salad.) Combine 2 tablespoons of thin-sliced shallot, 2 tablespoons of wine, ½ teaspoon Tajin and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a separate bowl. The liquid and salt will help to take the sting out of the shallots. Let sit while preparing the rest of the dish.

To prepare the dressing, whisk the ingredients (listed above) together in a small bowl. (Alternatively, add all ingredients to a small jar, top with a lid and shake well.)

Pat drained watermelon dry with paper towels and transfer to a bowl. Using a fork, remove shallot from liquid mixture and add to bowl with watermelon. Add chopped olives, feta, fresh mint and toss with dressing to combine.

For an extra kick, sprinkle an extra dash of Tajin on the salad up serving.

Enjoy with Kuhlman Cellars Hensell rosé or Estate White wine.

Note: If you are making the salad ahead of time, combine watermelon, shallots, and olives. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Before serving add fresh mint, feta and dressing and toss to combine.