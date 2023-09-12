As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Try these fall coffee drinks from The Cajun Coffee Shack!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., The Cajun Coffee Shack brings in their fall coffee menu, Naco Mexican Eatery is coming to Grayson Street, Teaness has an upcoming tea party, we talk about birthday freebies and more.

Naco Mexican Eatery will be opening up a new location at Grayson Street in October and we get a sneak peek at what they’ll be serving there.

Teaness is known for its organic loose-leaf tea blends and you can get 20% off your order -- today only -- on their website when you use the coupon code “SALIVE”. Plus, make sure to follow their Instagram for details about their upcoming tea party at Gardopia Gardens.

If you’re looking to “fall” in love with local coffee, The Cajun Coffee Shack joins us to make three lovely drinks from their new fall menu.

Jen takes us to a brunch-tastic new spot in Leon Spring. Mae Dunne draws inspiration from the home cooking traditions of family, local ingredients, and a passion for gathering around the table.

Concha Style is an organic sourdough bakery that also offers healthy options and they join us to make marranitos -- aka, Mexican gingerbread pigs!

If you’re looking for birthday freebies, here’s a mini list of local places that offer something fun and free on your birthday:

