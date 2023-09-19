86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Fall cupcakes, Fredericksburg’s Rhinory, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Ronin’s Restaurant & tailgating snacks

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

Tags: SA Live, as seen on sa live
Oh Yeah Cakes has yummy fall cupcakes! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2023)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we check out yummy fall cupcakes, Fredericksburg has a Rhinory, Chilaquil is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Ronin’s Restaurant makes an end-of-summer salad and The Board Couple has tailgating snacks.

Our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us Texas Trippin’ to Rhinory in Fredericksburg, which combines wine and rhino conservation to create a fun and unique experience.

Oh Yeah Cakes joins us to make yummy fall pumpkin cupcakes you can learn to make at home. Plus, don’t miss their ten-year anniversary party this Saturday.

Ronin Farm and Restaurant in Bryan, Texas has everything you need for a romantic weekend getaway, including a once-a-month Full Moon Dinner with a multi-course meal and a moonlit tour of the 15-acre property!

Looking for tailgating snacks as football season starts? The Board Couple brings in delightful bites to perfectly pair with some good beer.

Chilaquil is making mole chilaquiles and specialty drinks they’ll be serving all of September to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and every Tuesday you can get a free agua fresca when you buy an order of tacos.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, smart TV, or smartphone.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Avery Meurer is a Producer Trainee for SA Live. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email