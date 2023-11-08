Recipe: Easy roast beef potluck rolls

SAN ANTONIO – Beef Loving Texans are back with another tasty recipe for your next potluck or just for a simple family dinner.
It’s a play on roast beef on a dinner roll, and you’ll be amazed by how easy it is to make.
You can find more recipes from Beef Loving Texans here.
Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls
Ingredients:
- 1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef
- 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)
- 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish
- 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves
- 2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place the bottom half in the prepared baking dish; spread horseradish on the cut side. Top with deli roast beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.
Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.
Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in a small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.
Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.