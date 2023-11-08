79º
Recipe: Easy roast beef potluck rolls

Simple recipe idea from Beef Loving Texans

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Easy roast beef potluck rolls by Beef Loving Texans. (Beef Loving Texans, Beef Loving Texans 2023)

SAN ANTONIOBeef Loving Texans are back with another tasty recipe for your next potluck or just for a simple family dinner.

It’s a play on roast beef on a dinner roll, and you’ll be amazed by how easy it is to make.

You can find more recipes from Beef Loving Texans here.

Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef
  • 1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)
  • 1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish
  • 6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese
  • 1/3 cup butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves
  • 2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place the bottom half in the prepared baking dish; spread horseradish on the cut side. Top with deli roast beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.

Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.

Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in a small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.

Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.

About the Author:

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

