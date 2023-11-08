Recipe: Easy roast beef potluck rolls

SAN ANTONIO – Beef Loving Texans are back with another tasty recipe for your next potluck or just for a simple family dinner.

It’s a play on roast beef on a dinner roll, and you’ll be amazed by how easy it is to make.

You can find more recipes from Beef Loving Texans here.

Easy Roast Beef Potluck Rolls

Ingredients:

1 pound thinly sliced reduced-sodium deli roast beef

1 package Hawaiian rolls (12 count)

1/4 cup cream-style prepared horseradish

6 slices reduced-fat provolone cheese

1/3 cup butter, melted

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon dried parsley leaves

2 teaspoons packed light brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Cut rolls in half, horizontally. Place the bottom half in the prepared baking dish; spread horseradish on the cut side. Top with deli roast beef and cheese. Close sandwiches. Using a paring knife, cut into 12 sandwiches.

Cooking Tip: You may substitute Dijon mustard for prepared horseradish.



Combine butter, Worcestershire sauce, parsley, sugar and onion powder in a small bowl; mix to combine. Pour butter mixture evenly over prepared sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour to overnight.



Bake sandwiches, uncovered, in 350°F oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until cheese is melted and rolls are golden brown.