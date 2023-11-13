As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 13, 2023

Learn how you can make your own fall scent at this candle bar!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we chat with EGOT actress Rita Moreno, Rooster Crow Bakery has Thanksgiving pies, we try new Thanksgiving recipes from Eat Fredericksburg Texas, “The Power Five: Essential Foods for Optimum Health” author chats about great recipes to help you live longer and San Antonio’s only candle bar can help your craft your own holiday scent.

Thanksgiving is just over a week away and we want to know: would you rather cook or clean dishes for Thanksgiving? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

The Las Casas Foundation is hosting an Evening with Rita Moreno tomorrow night at the Majestic Theatre and we get a chance to chat with the EGOT actress herself!

Chef Leo Aguirre from Eat Fredericksburg Texas brings unique recipes to take your Thanksgiving meal to the next level.

Dr. Michael Crupain’s innovative cookbook “The Power Five: Essential Foods for Optimum Health” just released in bookstores and we chat with the author about how his recipes can help you live your best life.

Rooster Crow Bakery is baking up smiles with yummy Thanksgiving pies and we learn how you can place orders for the holiday season.

If you want to craft your own candle with a unique scent, Mission Craft Chandlery will be hosting candle-making workshops perfect for the holiday season.

