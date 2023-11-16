As seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 16, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we check out grooming tips for No Shave November from Hammar & Nails, Adeina Anderson does DIY Thanksgiving, God’s Dog Rescue shares how we can support the cause for our furry friends, Jen takes us to Bear Moon Bakery & Cafe for comfort foods and try these decor ideas for fall from Armadillo Antiques N More.

It’s officially No Shave November and we want to know: what’s your favorite facial hair look? Vote here and you’ll see the results later in the show.

Hammar & Nails joins us to share their grooming tips for No Shave November and how they can shape your facial hair to look its best.

Take your existing Thanksgiving decor to the next level with accentuating decorations from Armadillo Antiques N More. Plus, if you want even more decorating ideas, click here.

If you’re looking for comfort foods to warm you up this season, our Jen Tobias-Struski takes us to Bear Moon Bakery & Cafe to check out their menu and, of course, some delicious pastries.

Adeina Anderson is bringing us DIY tips for all things Thanksgiving, from table settings to treats!

God’s Dog Rescue focuses on finding “fur-ever” homes for pups in need and we take a look at some of the adorable friends you can adopt.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.