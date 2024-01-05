57º
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, January 5, 2024

Behind the scenes at SeaWorld San Antonio, organic eats, PJ’s Coffee, mindfulness coach Janie Terrazas + more

Avery Meurer, SA Live Intern

We get a behind-the-scenes look at SeaWorld San Antonio! (KSAT 2020)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we go behind the scenes at SeaWorld San Antonio, Sweet Yams has organic eats, PJ’s Coffee brews Mardi Gras drinks, we chat with mindfulness coach Janie Terrazas and more.

What’s your favorite healthy food? Share your comment here and you might see it later in the show.

If you’re looking for organic eats, Sweet Yams has healthy meals that are both delicious and affordable.

Mindfulness coach Janie Terrazas chats with SA Live’s Jen Tobias-Struski about ways to promote peace and mindfulness in the new year.

We’re going behind the scenes at SeaWorld San Antonio to check out their animal care. It’ll be a whale of a time!

Last Chance Forever is a bird of prey conservancy that rehabilitates animals in need and they’ll be featured at the upcoming Kerrville Renaissance Festival.

PJ’s Coffee is bringing in delicious themed drinks you can try for Mardi Gras season.

The 5th Annual Vaquero Cook-Off takes place on February 3 and we’re learning how you can join this exciting event! Click here to sign up your team and use code KSATVAQUERO to get the early bird registration fee; or, click here if you’d like to compete in the Junior Competition!

