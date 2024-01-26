As seen on SA Live - Friday, January 26, 2024

Our hosts go head-to-head on this all-women's football team!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we check out SeaWorld San Antonio’s Mardi Gras event, our hosts try women’s tackle football, the Rodeo is hosting a Bar-B-Que Cook-Off & Festival event and more.

Our hosts suit up with the River City Warriors all-female football team. What could possibly go wrong?!

A local influencer, Elizabeth, shows us her top 5 favorite spots to go in San Antonio for 2024.

We’re celebrating Mardi Gras season at SeaWorld San Antonio with authentic New Orleans flavors, dancing opportunities and more!

We take you to the Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-Off & Festival to see what they’re cooking up today and tomorrow.

If you’re looking for a new place to jam out, a new music venue just opened up at the Pearl and big music names like Saint Motel are coming soon.

There’s a ton of fun events happening around San Antonio and here are a few from our Community Calendar:

