As seen on SA Live - Friday, January 26, 2024

Today at 1 p.m., we check out SeaWorld San Antonio's Mardi Gras event, our hosts try women's tackle football, the Rodeo is hosting a Bar-B-Que Cook-Off & Festival event and more.
Our hosts suit up with the River City Warriors all-female football team. What could possibly go wrong?!
A local influencer, Elizabeth, shows us her top 5 favorite spots to go in San Antonio for 2024.
We’re celebrating Mardi Gras season at SeaWorld San Antonio with authentic New Orleans flavors, dancing opportunities and more!
We take you to the Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-Off & Festival to see what they’re cooking up today and tomorrow.
If you’re looking for a new place to jam out, a new music venue just opened up at the Pearl and big music names like Saint Motel are coming soon.
There’s a ton of fun events happening around San Antonio and here are a few from our Community Calendar:
- The Briscoe Western Art Museum hosts their free Wild West Wildlife Festival, where kids can learn about our Texas animals with crafts, stories, and more.
- James O’Barr and Mark Dacascos will be at Hodgepodgetastic on Saturday for a free meet-and-greet from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- The Wonder Theatre is performing “Disney’s Descendents: The Musical” today through Sunday at the Woodlawn Theatre stage.
- Calling all “Swifties”! The Block SA has a “Taylor Swift Era’s Music & Trivia” event tomorrow at 3 p.m. with music, prizes and themed drinks.
- The 3rd Annual Chili Cook-Off is happening at Tony’s Siesta tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and you can chow down on delicious dishes because it’s open to the public!
