As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 12, 2024

We try the "best burgers in the world!"

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we try the “best burgers in the world”, sample frozen snacks from Mango Frozen Snacks, don’t miss this free Fest of Tails event, Kuhlman Cellars has springtime pairings and we try Tullamore D.E.W.’s St. Patrick’s Day cocktails.

What’s the best burger you’ve ever had? Comment here and you might see it later in the show!

Recommended Videos

Spring Fest is happening all this week and into the weekend right here in Historic Market Square and you can celebrate with music, fun and family-friendly activities!

YouTuber Mike Majlk declared Last Place Burgers the “best burgers in the world” and we try them for ourselves!

The San Antonio Parks Foundation is hosting Fest of Tails, a free kite and dog fair at McAllister Park. Plus, you can sign up your pup for their Pooch Parade and costume contest.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fun, themed cocktails from Tullamore D.E.W.!

Mango Frozen Snacks brings us sweet and sour snacks perfect to kick off your spring break.

Kuhlman Cellars has springtime pairings for us to try and we talk about their upcoming events, including an ideal spot to watch the eclipse.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.