Skip to main content
Clear icon
60º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

SA Live

SA Live deals this week: Swing into fun for less

Week of February 24, 2025

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Tags: SA Live, KSAT Deals, SA Live deals
There's a new ride opening at Morgan's Wonderland this year! (Morgan's Wonderland, Copyright 2025 by Morgan's Wonderland.)

SAN ANTONIO – It pays to watch SA Live. Here are your deals for this week.

Want to save on a gold season pass to Morgan’s Wonderland? The inclusive park is celebrating its 15th anniversary, and you can get $15 off today through this Sunday, Mar. 2.

Recommended Videos

Rose Hip Market will give you 10 percent off your coffee order when you mention SA Live.

Save big on jewelry and accessories from Pria Handmade Accessories with promo code SALIVE.

Check this article throughout the week in case we add more deals!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Diana Winters headshot

Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS