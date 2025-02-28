As seen on SA Live - Awards Show Special - Friday, February 28, 2025

An Oscar party for the family today on SA Live.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we host the second annual SA Live Awards for Ridiculous Excellence, our own version of the Oscars.

Our Question of the Day: Who would you give an Oscar to? Share your comment here and look for the it today on the show.

Recommended Videos

The perfect snack at the movie theater is also the perfect snack for the Oscars. Alamo City Popcorn Company provides us with delicious popcorn.

We have our own paparazzi for our red carpet, MBP Photo Booth Experience helps us get our glam on with the GlamCam.

We save our best sports performance for...tomorrow! Next Level Wrestling is having a big show tomorrow, go check them out.

We want to connect with you! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots! You might them it featured on the show.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.