As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Do you know what it means when you get the baby in your slice of king cake? You're throwing the next party!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., let the good times roll! It’s Mardi Gras and we’re taking you on a flavor tour of New Orleans right here in San Antonio.

NOLA Bayou Bites is a New Orleans-inspired food truck. We try their crawfish etouffee.

Jada takes us to Bourbon Street Seafood Kitchen on the Northwest Side for savory bites and a Mardi Gras atmosphere.

Jen visits Ma Harper’s Creole Kitchen on the East Side for New Orleans vibes and great conversation with owner Ma Harper.

You can’t have a Mardi Gras party without the king cake! We sample one from Nadler’s Bakery & Deli.

It’s also National Pancake Day! IHOP is celebrating with free shortstacks, and Magnolia Pancake Haus is celebrating 25 years in business with $25 entry for endless pancakes and more.

