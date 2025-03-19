As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 19, 2025

(Mini Golf On the Go, Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mini Golf on the Go will bring the course to you.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., mini golf in your backyard or wherever the party is! Plus, Jada Picks It on the NW Side, a weekend book fair on the South Side and more.

Everybody is talking about the astronauts who were stuck in space for 9 months and are now back on Earth. That brings us to our Question of the Day: If you returned from a long space trip, what’s the first thing you would do back on Earth? Share your comments here and look for your answer today on the show.

Want to host a mini golf party in your backyard? Mini Golf On The Go has you covered. They are the ace in the hole when it comes to portable mini golf, and we try them out today in the KSAT garden.

Jada jumps out of the barrel and into the oven. Whiskey Cake is serving up bold, seasonal flavors for spring, and it’s a Jada Picks It special. She takes a friend to this Northwest Side restaurant focused on high-quality seasonal menus featuring locally sourced food.

Kuhlman Cellars is transforming into Kuhlman Estate. The boutique Stonewall winery is renovating, and we give you a sneak peek.

The Rose Table is all about bringing your theme party to the next level, and today they’re celebrating the release of the new “Snow White” movie with a magical soiree.

The fourth annual Southside Book Fair is this Sunday, and we’re celebrating readers today with a preview.

