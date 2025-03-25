As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 25, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., the cookie of the year, Easter brunch, spring cleaning your mind, custom fragrances in SA, Shakespeare in the Park and more.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your grandma’s signature dish? Let us know here and look for your comment today on the show.

Recommended Videos

It’s a match made in green heaven. The pistachio matcha cookie is said to be the cookie of the year, and food influencer Bare Food Tim shares his take on it with us, along with some hometown meal ideas.

Speaking of cookies, Jen takes us to Lily’s Cookies on McCullough Avenue, a woman-owned business that specializes in intricately decorated sugar cookies.

Looking for a fun spot for Easter brunch? Cavalier at InterContinental San Antonio Riverwalk by IHG shares some of its delicious menu with us.

Spring cleaning starts with your mind, and Savvy Skills Coaching shares how to prepare you mentally for the task.

Celeste & Beth create custom fragrances here in San Antonio and Jada gets a whiff of their natural creations.

San Pedro Playhouse presents Shakespeare in the Park with a production of “Romeo & Juliet.” Fiona gives us a sneak peek and takes us behind the scenes.

Want to win tickets to SeaWorld? How about Zoo La-La! coming up Apr. 3 at the San Antonio Zoo? You can enter our sweepstakes starting at 10 a.m. today on salive.com.

We want to see more of why you love San Antonio! Click here to upload photos or videos of your favorite San Antonio spots, and we might celebrate that area next!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.