As seen on SA Live - Thursday, April 24, 2025

We're giving away SA Live Fiesta medals today with Feather, Fluff & Flings! Line starts at 10 a.m.; medals given out after 11 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., get ready for an SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway! Plus, Fiesta Fiesta is here, kicking off the biggest party in San Antonio.

Do you have Fiesta spirit?

The SA Live Fiesta medal giveaway for today is at The Hive with Feather, Fluff & Flings at 2444 Brockton St. The line begins at 10 a.m. Medals will be handed out after 11 a.m.

Fiesta Fiesta kicks off the Party with a Purpose today at Travis Park! KSAT will be live from Fiesta Fiesta from 8 to 10 p.m. You can catch the official kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and KSAT.com.

Fiesta de los Reyes kicks off tomorrow at Historic Market Square. There’s a new VIP area this year and amped up security. We find out what to expect and try some Fiesta drinks at La Margarita.

Boerne Handmade Market is this weekend in Boerne. It’s a two-day event that happens twice a year, featuring jewelry, apparel, leather goods, toys, home decor, art and more. They give us a sneak peek at this one-of-a-kind event.

We were on the red carpet with the cast and crew of “On Swift Horses” at SXSW 2025, and today we share our latest Celebrity Chat.

We want to see your Fiesta photos!

