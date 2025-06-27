As seen on SA Live - Friday, June 27, 2025

Rowing Dock is the perfect place to have some fun in the sun while in Austin!

Looking for a place to stay in Austin? The Renaissance Austin Hotel has plenty of amenities and a restaurant.

If you’re hungry during your trip, stop by Jewboy Burgers. This food truck features Jewish and Mexican border-inspired comfort food.

Have some fun in the sun at Rowing Dock! Rent a canoe or kayak and paddle down the Colorado River.

Want to beat the Austin heat? Cidercade Austin is the place for you. It is a video arcade and cidery that’s fun for both kids and adults.

All you readers out there would love BookPeople. It’s the largest independent bookstore in Texas!

Waterloo Records has been around since 1982 and it’s an Austin institution. They specialize in vinyl and CDs, but you can also watch live performances and attend listening parties there.

If you need an energy boost after all your Austin excursions, stop by Noble Joe Coffee Co. This coffee truck has a philanthropic focus.

