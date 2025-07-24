As seen on SA Live - Thursday, July 24 2025

San Antonio – Today at 10 a.m., celebrate Christmas in July & a “Jaws”-themed shark party.

What are your thoughts on early summer celebrations? Our Question of the Day: Would you rather celebrate Summerween, Christmas in July, or keep summer all by itself? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Jen checks out a cool summer hangout spot. Dos Sirenos Brewing is a family-owned pub with a chef-crafted menu, all made from scratch!

We’re celebrating Christmas in July! Jada takes us down to the JW Marriott, where they are already feeling the holiday spirit. Tickets for their ICE! experience with Frosty the Snowman go on sale today.

Have you lost track of your New Year’s goals? We chatted with Jess Murrah, a local life coach from Savvy Skills Coaching, to discuss how to have a mid-year reset.

It’s the 50th anniversary of “Jaws”! We learned how to make a sweet summer treat just in time for Shark Week at The Rose Table.

Feeling overwhelmed by your schedule? We spoke with Monica Berg, an influential author, speaker, and podcast host, about how being busy can sometimes do more harm than good.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12.