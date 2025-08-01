As seen on SA Live - Friday, August 1, 2025

San Antonio – Today at 10 a.m., a hot Summerween trend and San Antonio’s new Texas horror-themed museum.

Summerween is here! Fiona checks out the new Texas Horror Museum, now open at Wonderland of the Americas Mall. Plus, Jen shows us how to make a Jack o’ Melon.

Feeling hungry? Loaf Sourdough, a new panaderia in SA, loads us up with treats from their all-organic and dairy-free bakery.

Popular food truck Jochos Don Chente brings in mouthwatering Mexican hot dogs and proves why they were nominated to be the number one new entrepreneur in town.

Time to hit the runway! Jada is at the Hotel Valencia, where she got a sneak peek at their fashion show, Fashiontini.

Hallelujah! "Sister Act" the musical is showing at Wonder Theatre until August 3, and we share a sneak peek performance.

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.