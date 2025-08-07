As seen on SA Live - Thursday, August 7, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., chef Mary Lou Davis from “Hell’s Kitchen” is back in San Antonio and has a new gig! Plus, thinking of getting a little freaky for the release of “Freakier Friday.”

Chef Mary Lou Davis was a contestant on “Hell’s Kitchen,” and now she’s back in the Alamo City as the executive chef at Ida Claire! She gives us a taste of some of her coveted dishes.

Recommended Videos

The new “Freakier Friday” movie releases at Santikos Theaters this weekend, 22 years after the original flick, leading to our Question of the Day: Who would you swap bodies with for a day? Let us know here, then look for your answer on this morning’s show.

Jen and Maddy, our intern, take us to Baklovah, a Mediterranean-style bakery right here in SA. They have pastries almost too pretty to eat, from delicate fruit-shaped mousse to the viral Dubai chocolate.

Via 313 brings Detroit-style pies to the Alamo City with their limited-time vodka pizza. Yes, that means they put vodka sauce on pizza. It’s for a good cause, too-$1 from every vodka pizza sold goes to support San Antonio Youth Literacy, helping to improve reading skills among local students.

The San Antonio Public Library presents the SAPL Entretejiendo Culturas Summer Project. Enjoy the Children’s Music Performance this Sunday at the Treadaway Recital Hall at St. Mary’s University. Today, they give us a special performance.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.