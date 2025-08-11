As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 11, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we get ready for the first day of school and check out a local Mexican buffet with options for any time of day.

Providence Catholic High School is celebrating its 74th year of educating young women in San Antonio. We chat with members of their Progressions dance team and watch a special performance.

Jen takes us to Sip n Sit With Me, a South Side coffee spot where community gathering is more important than wi-fi connections. Inspired by European cafes, you will find no wi-fi or televisions, only genuine connections with people unconstrued by screens.

Mí Familia at The Rim is the perfect place for endless Mexican fare that will satisfy your cravings any time of day. Jen checks out this local buffet’s brunch, dinner and bar options, taste-testing their most popular menu items along the way.

Can you recognize real versus fake pottery? Del Alma Imports is here to make sure you can with helpful tips and tricks, and share how you can snag her original pieces.

Freshen up the family during back-to-school season with Simply Tiffs. Their natural, handmade products promote wellness with only pure ingredients. We chat with them about some of their most popular products for student athletes during the school year.

