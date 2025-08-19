As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, August 19, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a behind-the-scenes look at fresh street tacos, a spirited whiskey event, taste-testing fall doughnuts and more.

Today is our beloved producer John Marr’s last day. Since he is our resident movie buff, we honor him with our Question of the Day: What is your favorite movie? Share your answer here, and look for your comments on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

This local taco spot is bringing the flavors of Mexico City to San Antonio. Jen and Fiona get a taste of El Pastor Es Mi Señor and find out the secrets behind their fresh-cut street tacos.

Acú Bistro Bar is serving up recipes from all across the Mediterranean. Jen checks out their wood-fired flavors, perfect for date night or a girl’s night out.

The perfect cake or batch of cookies for your next celebration is waiting for you. Jen and Fiona chat with Patrice from Becky’s Unique Sweets about their cute creations.

Prepared to be whiskey-d away by this premier whiskey event in San Antonio. Juliana Torres from Bending Branch Winery chats with us about the spirited event happening on August 22 at the Witte Museum.

Our intern Maddy Supan embraces the incoming fall spirit at The Art of Donut. She learns how to decorate some of their best-selling doughnuts and checks out their new fall menu.

School has started, but the summer fun doesn’t have to end. Morgan’s Inspiration Island at Morgan’s Wonderland is still open. This splash park has attractions that are inclusive for people of all abilities and are sure to keep the summer energy going.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.