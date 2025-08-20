As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, August 20, 2025

You can have a private encounter with baby rhinos at Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch.

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., encounters with baby rhinos, dazzling magic tricks, tips for a healthy start to the school year and more.

“Horn” to be wild! You can have a private encounter with baby rhinos at the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch. Fiona explores this close-up experience.

Recommended Videos

The Magic Saloon is back. For the next two weeks, they will host magician Nathan Coe Marsh. He has traveled to over 30 countries and has appeared on multiple TV shows. Now he is here to dazzle the Alamo City, and we give you a sneak peek.

Today is National Bacon Lovers Day! Our Question of the Day: What is your favorite thing to put bacon on? Share your answer here, and look for your comments on this morning’s show.

To pair with your bacon on today’s holiday, Beef Loving Texans teach us how to make delicious beef sausage egg muffins. You can check out the recipe here.

It can be hard to keep your kids healthy during the busy back-to-school season. Dr. Darria Long joins us to chat about some healthy hacks for the new school year.

Nowhere Bookshop is a hidden gem in San Antonio. It is author-owned and independent, and the perfect place to get away to study or find your new favorite book. We try some of their cafe items and show you why you do not want to miss this beloved neighborhood hangout.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV or smartphone.