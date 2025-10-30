As seen on SA Live - Thursday, October 30, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Texas Trippin’ to a pumpkin patch, a fall-themed petting zoo and San Antonio’s newest sushi spot.

Our Question of the Day: Would you visit a haunted house? Vote here, then look for the results later on this morning’s show.

Recommended Videos

For some not-so-spooky fun, Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to the Float In pumpkin patch in New Braunfels. If you haven’t been, you’ll want to take the trip.

Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Grimm Manor, a spooky Airbnb for your haunted weekend getaway east of San Antonio’s downtown area.

There’s a new all-you-can-eat sushi spot in San Antonio, and we are here for it. We take you to East Blue Sushi on the Northeast Side near Rolling Oaks Mall.

Jada takes us to Owl Creek Farm for a visit to the petting zoo and to see what’s new for fall.

“Black Phone 2″ stars Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw chat with us about the sequel to this new nail-biting horror installment in theaters today.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.