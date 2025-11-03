As seen on SA Live - Monday, November 3, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., celebrity chat with Ethan Hawke, San Antonio’s Michelin-starred restaurant, tea season and more.

Jada chats with Ethan Hawke about the big season finale for “The Lowdown” on FX.

Recommended Videos

Jada takes us to San Antonio’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Mixtli, in Jada Picks It. You’ll want to rush over to try these sips!

Cozy up with a nice cup of tea, and boost your immunity, too. Relyt. Local tea shares fall wellness “brews you can use.”

It’s cold and flu season, and Simply Tiff’s shares ways to boost your immunity naturally.

Marigolds have special meaning for Día de los Muertos and Jen takes us to the largest marigold provider in the state, Arnosky Family Farms.

Jada takes us to Freight Fried Chicken, a new spot at the Bottling Department at the Historic Pearl, which Chef Nicola Blaque tells us is dedicated to the history of freight chicken.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.