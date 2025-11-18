As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 18, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., stress-free Thanksgiving tricks, an immersive Christmas show, marathon advice and more.

Go back in time at the Tobin Center with a reimagining of “The Long Christmas Dinner.” For two nights only, Friday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Nov. 29, you can immerse yourself in a classic Christmas story with live music, stunning visuals and architecture, and even a Christmas dinner.

Thinking of running a marathon? Jen helps us get the best advice on everything you need to know for the big day from iRun Texas.

Get ready for a new franchise by Jada Pickett! Jada’s Rookie Report is perfect for any new sports fan who doesn’t know where to start. Today, Jada learns why people like sports anyway.

The San Antonio Auto and Truck Show is this weekend at Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. Jada gives us a sneak peek at some of the fanciest cars you’ll see there. From kid-friendly driving zones to exclusive exotic cars from The Vault, this auto show really does have it all.

Adeina Anderson from Creative Lifestyles with Adeina is back with advice for a stress-free Thanksgiving week. She’s here with three meal ideas, Black Friday sales that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, and an easy-to-make centerpiece.

The annual Snowball Run, Walk, Roll, Stroll 5K or 1K is quickly approaching on Dec. 20 at Morgan’s Wonderland. We get a first look. The first $50,000 raised through registration fees directly supports Morgan’s Sports, and the rest of the funds go to Morgan’s Wonderland and Morgan’s.

Merlin Direct Primary Care is a direct primary care membership model where adults pay $3,000 a year and $300 for children, and you have direct access to your doctor--even same-day appointments. We learn more today.

