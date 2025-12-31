As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, December 31, 2025

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a great rooftop spot for your New Year’s Eve celebration! Plus, the SA Live Awards for Ridiculous Excellence, our own version of the Oscars.

The countdown for 2026 is on, and Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar has the best seats in town on the rooftop bar. Our intern, Ixchel Villarreal, helps us ring in the new year in style with a champagne toast, small bites, a DJ and so much more.

Recommended Videos

Our Question of the Day: Who would you give an Oscar to? Share your comment here and look for the it today on the show.

The perfect snack at the movie theater is also the perfect snack for the Oscars. Alamo City Popcorn Company provides us with delicious popcorn.

We have our own paparazzi for our red carpet, MBP Photo Booth Experience helps us get our glam on with the GlamCam.

We save our best sports performance for...tomorrow! Next Level Wrestling is having a big show tomorrow, go check them out.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.