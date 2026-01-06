As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, January 6, 2026

We're finally home at our new set at the KSAT Studios!

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., recipes to warm you up, National Soup Month & how gut health affects your skin.

What’s your cold-weather food or drink? It’s our Question of the Day. Comment here and look for your answer today on the show.

Speaking of cold-weather food, Chef to Table shares some recipes to try when it’s cold outside, including spiced Mexican hot chocolate and Southwest chicken and cornbread casserole.

It’s National Soup Month and La Familia Cortez shares a recipe for tortilla soup. They also have Rosca de Reyes for Three Kings Day. If you don’t know what that is you can find out here.

It’s also reporter Jada Pickett’s birthday! We celebrate with a cake from Betty Jane’s Bake Shoppe and balloons from Belle of Balloons. Betty Jane’s has Instagram goodie giveaways regularly. You can check it out here.

Jada takes us inside the newest addition to The Vaulti on Saint Mary’s Street. This vintage clothing store specializes in streetwear and T-shirts.

Looking for health tips to start your 2025 right? Life Time shares the easiest way to get started at a new gym.

Did you know gut health can affect your skin? Simply Tiff’s natural skin care shows us what you can do about it.

Want a rockin’ New Year’s workout? POUND: Rockout. Workout. has you covered. We get into the beat with them this morning.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

