As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 7, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., we’re at River North Icehouse! Plus, we chat with the San Antonio star from “Landman,” Paulina Chavez.

Friday vibes on a Wednesday at River North Icehouse! It’s a bar and music venue right next to the KSAT Studios in San Antonio’s River North District. We check out all the weekend fun there.

High-energy variety cover band Jackie Not Marilyn brings the tunes to River North with their new song “Tallest Girl in the World.” They give us a special performance.

She’s the breakout San Antonio star of “Landman” and she’s ready to dish. Paulina Chavez chats about acting in a big new TV show, what it means to be from San Antonio and more.

Looking for healthy gains in 2025? Gourmet Gainz can put you on the path to tasty meal prep options. We get the skinny from them today.

Burn off those calories at Burn Boot Camp! Jen tries out this high-energy, intense calorie-burning workout.

Jen takes us to The Beignet Stand, where the beignet sandwiches are as big as your face! Plus, she stops by their coffee supplier, Estate Coffee Company, for a taste of what’s fresh and popular from their baristas.

