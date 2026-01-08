As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 8, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., an encore episode featuring a new pan dulce spot, out-of-the-box ideas for Valentine’s treats, a Galentine’s hang, Latin-inspired matcha and more.

A new La Panadería Bakery Café is now open in Stone Oak! Jen takes us inside to meet their newest family member, Don Lino, the concha mascot that represents everything La Panadería stands for.

Looking for something a little different for your Valentine this year? We give you a sample of Sammy Snacks’ custom heart platters with chamoy.

Jada takes us to The Creamery District for Valentine’s Day fun at Crème Coffee & Social. It’s a great spot for Galentine’s Day, too!

The Board Couple is gearing up for Valentine’s Day charcuterie boards and cannoli. We check out some of their offerings.

Mira Matcha is a new, Latin-inspired matcha bar here in San Antonio. It’s Latina and veteran-owned, and we give you a taste.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” season 2 is out on Netflix. We chat with players 220 and 261 from San Antonio and play a popular game from the series. Want to compete? Here’s where you can find more info.

