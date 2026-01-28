As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, January 28, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., National Blueberry Pancake Day, new brunch spot in San Antonio, a wrestling event you don’t want to miss and a sneak peek at the one-of-a-kind Washington’s Birthday Celebration.

Our Question of the Day: Which Mexican food would you eat for the rest of your life? You can only pick one. Check out the options and vote here, then look for the results today on the show.

Recommended Videos

There’s a new Mexican brunch spot in town! Tulum Mexican Cuisine gives us a taste of their vibrant traditional flavors, cocktails, margs and coastal boho vibes.

AEW Dynamite is coming to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park tonight, and Jada goes one-on-one with wrestler Shelton Benjamin ahead of the brawl.

Stacks & Smiles slaps some mini pancakes on the griddle to celebrate National Blueberry Pancake Day! These piles of goodness are so tasty we had to share them with our firefighter friends.

Washington’s Birthday Celebration in Laredo is like Fiesta in San Antonio, and we give you a sneak preview! The Jalapeño Festival kicks off on Feb. 6 and 7 with a jalapeño eating contests and concerts, and the Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular goes wheels up on Feb. 15. Wanna see what it’s all about? Here are more of the upcoming events for this one-of-a-kind celebration.

The Lemonade Circle is hosting its Lemon and Lavender Brunch this Saturday at the San Antonio Garden Center. Jada gives us a preview and shares how this group celebrates bold dreams, blooming confidence and bright futures.

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive is coming up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7. Your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers will power our live broadcast on KSAT12. Before the parade, the Stampede 5K will take the streets and you can still sign up! Here’s everything you need to know.

Plus, winter heating tips to keep your home cozy with your local expert, Cowboys AC & Heating.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.