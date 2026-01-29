As seen on SA Live - Thursday, January 29, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Are you ready for the biggest football game of the year? Big game eats, a puppy bowl and a new San Antonio beauty shop to check out in an encore episode.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite big game bite? Vote here and look for the results today on the show.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of big game bites, we highlight two spots in San Antonio where you can get Kansas City and Philly eats (they were in the big game last year). The Purple Pig brings their Midwest-Texas style barbecue for a taste of KC, and Malik’s Philly’s Phamous Cheesesteaks brings several different kinds of Philly cheesesteaks for us to try. They were voted best food truck and cheesesteaks in SA.

God’s Dogs Rescue brings the adorable to the big game with the SA Live Puppy Bowl! You’ll have to watch to see which team these adoptable pups predict to win.

There’s a new beauty supply store in San Antonio and Jada takes us inside for a look at the 2026 trends. The Vault Beauty is ready with whatever you need for the no-makeup look, hair extensions and more.

Mariachi Campanas de America hosted a Valentine’s concert last year with Mateo Lopez. We take in a special performance.

Need a spot to take your Valentine? Try Tryst at the Pearl! Jada takes us there for a taste of their sophisticated Southern cuisine.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.