As seen on SA Live - Monday, February 2, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Western Heritage Weekend is almost here! Plus, Mad Science Monday, the top six Texas travel destinations and more.

It’s Black History Month! Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite Black-owned business in San Antonio? Let us know here, then look for your answer later in the show.

Recommended Videos

It’s also Mad Science Monday! Mad Science of Austin & San Antonio introduces us to their hands-on approach to learning with a special lesson on sound.

This adventurer has visited 140 national and state parks, and we’re getting her top six list for travel destinations in Texas. Travel Life with Adeina shares how to plan your trip safely.

Fresh, fast, affordable food and meal plans for all. That’s the motto at Clean Eatz, and Jen takes us there for a healthy meal.

Whether it’s finding the perfect pumps or getting done up, Jules Aladaz is here to ensure your style is on point, no matter the occasion, on a budget.

The Vaquero Cook-Off is seeking competitors to showcase their culinary skills at four distinct events this weekend. Don’t miss their chili recipe, and our sneak peek at one of the entries in the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive this year, the Texas A&M University spirit group, the Jaguarettes!

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive will be broadcast this Saturday, Feb. 7, on KSAT12. Be sure to look for your favorite SA Live hosts along the parade route!

Jada takes us inside a former mayor’s home that has been transformed into a quaint, Snoopy-adorned java spot, Poppy’s Coffee House.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.