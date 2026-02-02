Vote for your 2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive Fan Favorite Watch parade live on KSAT12 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7 2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive broadcast on KSAT12 powered by your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers. (Brittney Daniels, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Kick up your boots and dust off your cowboy hat--time to rodeo, San Antonio!
The
Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive kicks off rodeo season in San Antonio each year.
In preparation for the event, you can vote for your favorite parade entry below.
The parade will take place this Saturday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. Dozens of longhorn cattle and SA Live hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Jen Tobias-Struski will make their way down Houston Street toward downtown. SA Live reporter Jada Pickett will provide additional coverage from Historic Market Square for the Vaquero Cook-Off.
You can watch the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive live this Saturday at 11 a.m. on KSAT12,
KSAT.com, or the KSAT+ app. The KSAT12 broadcast is presented by your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.
Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!
Having trouble seeing the poll? . Vote here
Diana Winters is a San Antonio-area native, Emmy award-winning and GLAAD-nominated journalist who loves the Alamo City. She is the executive producer of SA Live, creator of South Texas PRIDE and co-creator of Texas Eats.
