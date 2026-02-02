Vote for your 2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive Fan Favorite

2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive broadcast on KSAT12 powered by your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

SAN ANTONIO – Kick up your boots and dust off your cowboy hat--time to rodeo, San Antonio!

The Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive kicks off rodeo season in San Antonio each year.

Recommended Videos

In preparation for the event, you can vote for your favorite parade entry below.

The parade will take place this Saturday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. Dozens of longhorn cattle and SA Live hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Jen Tobias-Struski will make their way down Houston Street toward downtown. SA Live reporter Jada Pickett will provide additional coverage from Historic Market Square for the Vaquero Cook-Off.

You can watch the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive live this Saturday at 11 a.m. on KSAT12, KSAT.com, or the KSAT+ app. The KSAT12 broadcast is presented by your San Antonio Area Chevy Dealers.

Let’s rodeo, San Antonio!

Having trouble seeing the poll? Vote here.