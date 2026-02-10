As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, February 10, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., rodeo glam and Rumi braids, Swiss chocolate for your Valentine, wrestling with a lady pro and more.

Hello Darling Blow Dry Bar shares glammed-up looks for the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, along with some incredibly cute kids’ looks inspired by “K-Pop Demon Hunters.”

Recommended Videos

Love rodeo animals? We feature the guide dog training program at NEISD’s AMP High School in a Rodeo Spotlight.

Swiss Chocolate Shoppe shares a sweet treat for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day.

We learn how to make Italian chili with Chef Kaius Xperience.

We’re kicking it Japanese style with Hibachi with Tom. He dazzles us with fast chopping and aerial tricks, along with delicious, high-quality Japanese-style dishes.

Love local wrestling? Jada shares the story behind Dogg Pound Championship Wrestling, a Black-owned business on the rise this Black History Month.

Plus, we’re highlighting one of the fast K1 kids in Texas--and he’s from the Alamo City. This local kid just raced in the K1 Championship in Texas. We have an update in a K1 Speed Rookie Report.

This adventurer has visited 140 national and state parks, and we’re getting her top six list for travel destinations in Texas. Travel Life with Adeina shares how to plan your trip safely.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.