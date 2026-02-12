As seen on SA Live - Thursday, February 12, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., let’s rodeo, San Antonio! We’re live at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for opening day, so come with us to check out the food, animals, shopping and everything that makes the rodeo great.

Our Question of the Day: What’s your favorite thing about the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo? Vote here, then look for the results this morning on the show.

Recommended Videos

Whether it’s jeans, leather or any Western fashion, get rodeo ready with the largest Western store. Boot Barn’s got you covered from hat to boot.

Jada meets the gentle giants with Cross T Ranch Longhorns. She’s going to ride a longhorn today, y’all!

Looking for a fun market for Valentine’s Day weekend? Garden Ridge Market Days gives us a preview of what they’ll have for sweethearts.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.