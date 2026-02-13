Skip to main content
SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 13, 2026

Valentine’s treats, frozen sips, backstage at ‘Dreamgirls,’ men’s rodeo fashion & more

Matthew Ybarra, SA Live Intern

Happy Valentine's Day! (Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., Valentine’s treats, frozen sips, backstage at “Dreamgirls,” men’s rodeo fashion and more.

Our Question of the Day: How are you celebrating Valentine’s Day? Vote here, then look for the results this morning on the show.

Looking for treats for your sweetheart? Temi’s Cakery with a perfect way to sweeten your Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day. We’re trying custom cakes, dessert bars and more.

New drink spot alert! Jada is live from SipIt’s newest location on Broadway, trying some of the most refreshing frozen drink flavors.

Ever wanted a wardrobe from the past? Hello Tallulah specializes in vintage fashion from the 1950s to the 1970s with a pop of color, and today she’s sharing her latest trending outfits.

We go behind the scenes with the director of San Pedro Playhouse’s newest production, “Dreamgirls.” You won’t want to miss this inside scoop.

Learn how to make a floral arrangements like an expert. Sophlor stops by to show Jada how to make a special bouquet for Galentine’s Day.

Still need a rodeo outfit? Bexar Essentials shares the secret to a stylish men’s rodeo looks and where to get it.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

