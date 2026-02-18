Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
2 men dead after shooting outside Northwest Side hookah bar, SAPD says
San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest
2-month-old with bronchitis, family held at Dilley ICE facility deported to Mexico, Rep. Castro says
Classes at Steele High School canceled Wednesday due to bomb threat, SCUCISD says
Shooter killed ex-wife and a son in Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say
Officials: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai terminates spokesman after flirtatious texts surface
Truck driver charged in 2022 migrant smuggling tragedy on Quintana Road to be sentenced
Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Northwest Side, SAPD says
‘S--- show out west’: Kerr County releases thousands of records showing officials’ response to July 4 flooding
From hit-and-run to holiday parade: Cibolo firefighter back behind the wheel with pending DWI case

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 18, 2026

It’s officially Wine Down Wednesday! We’re celebrating National Drink Wine Day at The Newstand

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

Happy National Drink Wine Day! (Pixabay, Pixabay 2021)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., it’s officially Wine Down Wednesday! We’re celebrating National Drink Wine Day at a local spot just north of downtown.

Our Question of the Day: How do you like your wine, dry or sweet? Vote here and look for the results on today’s show.

Recommended Videos

Jada takes us to The Newstand for bagels and sips. If you haven’t been, we hear their bagel sandwiches are legendary.

Magician LaShaude James performs this week at The Magic Saloon. Get ready to be amazed this morning on the show with a magical peek at some of his astounding tricks.

They help people with mental illnesses lead better lives. Today, Jen shines a nonprofit spotlight on San Antonio Clubhouse.

Love estate sales? There’s a big one happening this week. The Mark Bliss Moving Sale takes place in Terrell Hills this Thursday through Sunday. SA Live contributor David Hurtado spills the tea on these exceptional finds from the owner of Silo and Bliss.

A partner from Espinoza & Brock, PLLC, stops by to share some facts about workplace injuries that you may not have known.

Plus, how to keep your home cozy with your local expert, Cowboys AC & Heating.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...