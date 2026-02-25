As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, February 25, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., date night done right, hilarious magic,

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, some people give flowers or candy, others give an act of service or do a date night. Our Question of the Day: What’s your out-of-the-box Valentine’s gift idea? Let us know here, then look for your answer this morning on the show.

Recommended Videos

Bohanan’s Prime Steaks and Seafood is a classic San Antonio date night spot. Jada takes us there for a bite, a sip and an inside experience at the best table in the house.

Magician Joan Dukore recently performed at The Magic Saloon. Get ready to be amazed with some of her tricks during this morning’s show.

They help people with mental illnesses lead better lives. Today, Jen shines a nonprofit spotlight on San Antonio Clubhouse.

Fiona helps us celebrate the Lunar New Year with a special cultural performance by Austin Moonflower Performing Arts Group, honoring Chinese traditions.

Plus, a family legacy of barbecue with BBQ Life By Chris, and how to keep your home cozy with your local expert, Cowboys AC & Heating.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.