SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, February 27, 2026

‘Bridgerton’ tea party, pasta-making lessons, ‘Sweeney Todd’ in San Antonio & more

Matthew Ybarra, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

"Bridgerton"-themed tea party coming to Rio Plaza this weekend. (Ted Obringer, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10 a.m., a “Bridgerton”-themed tea party, pasta-making lessons, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street comes to San Antonio and more.

Our Question of the Day: Which extreme adventure would you like to try? Let us know here, then look for your answer this morning on the show.

Jen and Fiona go thrill-seeking at Armadillo Boulders in Stone Oak, and then Jen takes her adventurous spirit outdoors to the Medicine Wall for a taste of real rock climbing.

This Saturday, step into the world of “Bridgerton” right here in the Alamo City. With a night filled with games, mystery and of course fashion, the ”Bridgerton"-Style Tea Party Ball is sure to sweep you off your feet at Rio Plaza Downtown.

Named a top eight school for “launching young talent” by the Hollywood Reporter, North East School of the Arts (NESA) is treating you to a “Sweeney Todd” production.

Chef John from Clementine shows us how to make pasta at home from scratch. It might be easier than you think.

David Elder is live from the Alamodome for a sneak peek at what you can expect today through Sunday at the spring San Antonio Home + Garden Show.

We’re getting a lesson in heart disease in pregnant women. A Methodist Hospital board-certified doctor is here to talk about the prevention of cardio-obstetrics.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

