As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 4, 2026 The newest thrill ride in SA & everyone can be a hero The Barracuda Strike - SeaWorld (TIMOTHY ADKINS, TIM ADKINS MEDIA) SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., there’s a new roller coaster in SA, just in time for Spring Break and an Adventure race where everyone’s a hero. SeaWorld is getting ready to debut their newest roller coaster - The Barracuda Strike. It’s the tallest inverted family coaster in North America. Eva’s Heroes is getting ready for their Adventure Race & Picnic. It’s a one-of-a-kind event taking place on Saturday, March 14, designed for people of all abilities.
SA Live airs weekday at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. See full episodes on our
Youtube channel.
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 ▶ 0:54 Election Update on US Rep. Dist. 21 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary ▶ 0:36 Former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declares victory over Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democratic primary 23rd Congressional District race update ▶ 0:29 23rd Congressional District race update More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County ▶ 0:35 More than 95k election voters turn out in Bexar County John-Paul reports from polls closing ▶ 0:44 John-Paul reports from polls closing KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race ▶ 0:39 KSAT's Erica Hernandez gives an update from the Bexar County District Attorney race New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors ▶ 1:29 New $185 million luxury Hemisfair hotel opens its doors Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity ▶ 0:51 Some Northwest Side apartment residents spend 2 days without electricity San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory ▶ 0:25 San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! ▶ 0:55 FIRST 24/7 P. Terry’s location in San Antonio! War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel ▶ 0:51 War in Middle East leaves San Antonio family trapped in Israel Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody ▶ 0:32 Faith leaders finish 90-mile walk calling for release of children, parents in ICE custody San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first ▶ 1:08 San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones censured in historic first San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head ▶ 0:56 San Antonio's Animal Care Services is trying to track down a cat with a jar stuck on its head Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side ▶ 1:32 Drone 12 captures video of new multimillion-dollar retail development on Northwest Side Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement ▶ 1:04 Woman brutally attacked by husband who killed daughter, attacked other child gives impact statement Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio ▶ 1:30 Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones proposes new commission to increase voter turnout in San Antonio Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S ▶ 1:32 Seguin is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting ▶ 1:32 State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins plans to attend Feb 26 Judson ISD school board meeting Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side ▶ 0:51 Neighbor, police still haunted by unsolved murder of woman on East Side What you need to know before riding on a Waymo in San Antonio ▶ 1:46 What you need to know before riding on a Waymo in San Antonio New West Side thrift store supports at-risk shelter animals ▶ 1:07 New West Side thrift store supports at-risk shelter animals Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts ▶ 0:39 Husband of Rep. Tony Gonzales’ former aide says focus is on the facts Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage ▶ 1:16 Neighbor calls for changes at NE Bexar County intersection where crash led to woman’s miscarriage Grand jury declines charges in deadly ICE shooting of San Antonio man, attorneys demand transparency ▶ 0:41 Grand jury declines charges in deadly ICE shooting of San Antonio man, attorneys demand transparency Previous photo Next photo