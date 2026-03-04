As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 4, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., there’s a new roller coaster in SA, just in time for Spring Break and an Adventure race where everyone’s a hero.

SeaWorld is getting ready to debut their newest roller coaster - The Barracuda Strike. It’s the tallest inverted family coaster in North America.

Recommended Videos

Eva’s Heroes is getting ready for their Adventure Race & Picnic. It’s a one-of-a-kind event taking place on Saturday, March 14, designed for people of all abilities.

SA Live airs weekday at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. See full episodes on our Youtube channel.