Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
James Talarico defeats Jasmine Crockett in blockbuster Democratic primary for U.S. Senate
All election results for the San Antonio area and Texas for March 3, 2026, Democrat and Republican primaries
Election results 2026: Texas statewide races, Democrat and Republican primaries
‘Nerve-wracking’ sight of low-flying helicopters has speculation flying high in San Antonio
Results for key races to watch in March 2026 primary election
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
Texas U.S. Senate election results in the March 2026 primary
More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure
Election results: Texas’ 23rd Congressional District race in March 2026 primary

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 4, 2026

The newest thrill ride in SA & everyone can be a hero

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

The Barracuda Strike - SeaWorld (TIMOTHY ADKINS, TIM ADKINS MEDIA)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., there’s a new roller coaster in SA, just in time for Spring Break and an Adventure race where everyone’s a hero.

SeaWorld is getting ready to debut their newest roller coaster - The Barracuda Strike. It’s the tallest inverted family coaster in North America.

Recommended Videos

Eva’s Heroes is getting ready for their Adventure Race & Picnic. It’s a one-of-a-kind event taking place on Saturday, March 14, designed for people of all abilities.

SA Live airs weekday at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. See full episodes on our Youtube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...