SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Friday, March 6, 2026

Convention for horror lovers, Texas vacation plans, career day & more

Matthew Ybarra

Big Texas Terror Comic Con (Copyright 2025 by Big Texas Comicon - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., horror icons, interview with author and director of “Reminders of Him”, spring break plans, high school career day and more.

Our Question of the Day: What are your Spring Break plans? Tell us here, then look for your answer this morning on the show.

If your a horror fan you won’t want to miss this. Horror icons David Howard Thornton (Terrifier), Doug Bradley, Linda Blair and Chris Jericho headline Big Texas Terror Convention with vendors, additional celebrity guests & more.

We’re also sitting down with the director and author of “Reminders of Him” the film adaptation of the New York Times best selling book.

Jen’s at Lytle high school checking in with us from their career day.

Looking for relaxation and a true beach vacation? Look no further than Chorpus Christi’s 80 miles of shoreline, making it the perfect trip for families, couples, friends or anyone looking for the perfect escape.

