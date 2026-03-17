As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 17, 2026

St. Patrick’s Day is this weekend, and if you’re feelin’ lucky, there are plenty of events happening across our region that’ll help you get your green on.

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. We’re feeling lucky this morning, St. Patricks Day restaurants, getting messy with a reality star, resources for people with disabilities and more.

Our question of the day: What brings you luck? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

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The best view if the River Walk bedazzles their bar in St. Patty’s Day decor. We’re checking out Hard Rock Cafe’s festive drinks and food.

The music, the flavors, the fun -The Cottage Irish Pub is read for you St. Patrick’s Day celebrations & they’re offering a deal on their most popular dishes.

We’re getting all the drama from one of the House of Villains cast members; a new show bringing infamous reality stars together to compete for a cash prize.

Morgans Wonderland has a program built to help people with disabilities get all the resources they deserve. Learn what it means to become a Mac Member this morning.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.