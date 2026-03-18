As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, March 18, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. A magician who’s appeared on popular Netflix shows - pops up in SA, the best wines for your Spring holidays & no teeth are too bad to transform into a million dollar smile.

Have you seen our Question of the Day? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

Recommended Videos

Magician Nick Paul who appeared on “Magic for Humans” & “I Think You Should Leave” is performing at The Magic Saloon here in town. He gives SA Live a special sneak peek performance.

K Estate shows us their top picks for the best wine for your favorite Spring holidays.

Were you hurt at work and need legal help? The experts at Espinoza & Brock have your back. They tell us what to do when you employer doesn’t have workers’ comp insurance.

And no teeth are too bad to fix, Stone Ridge Dental shows us why dental implants can be for anyone.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.