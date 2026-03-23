As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 23, 2026

Karolina's Antiques is helping "fiesta-fy" your look this April | SA Live | KSAT-12

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m. Spring fashion trends, antique shops, state of the art medical treatment and more

Our question of the day: What is your favorite chip and dip combo? Tell us here then look for the results this morning on the show.

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With 12 years of experience and one of the most recognizable fashion styles in the Texas market, Jules Aldaz stops by to show us, her favorite spring trends.

Whether your trying to get Fiesta ready, blinged out or looking for a sweet treat, Karolina’s Antique’s has you covered.

Whether it’s personal injury or settling a wrongful death, Carabin Law stops by to inform us on what makes their firm different than the rest.

With state of the art care, Baptist Health shares with us how they’re separating themselves from other health care options.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.