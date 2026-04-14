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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Fiesta Medal giveaway, New Orleans food, Boerne market and workers rights.

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

Crunchyroll anime awards (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Fiesta Medal giveaway, New Orleans food, markets with everything you need, vote on anime awards and the future of workers rights.

We’re so close to Fiesta San Antonio and we’re live at WellMed giving away those coveted KSAT medals.

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Espinoza and Brock stop by to talk about workers rights and one of their most recent cases that earned their client $20 million. We learn what that means for the rest of us.

Jewelry, apparel, food, drinks, home decor, art and much more. Get your tickets now and stop by the Boerne Handmade Market this weekend.

The 10th annual Crunchyroll anime awards are coming up and you get to vote on the best animes of the year.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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