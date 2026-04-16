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SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Mouth-watering tacos, Cavalier Grand Marshall donation, Uber ride vouchers, preventing Alzheimers & more

Matthew Ybarra

Susies comida (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10:30 a.m., Mouth-watering tacos, Cavalier Grand Marshall donation, Uber ride vouchers, preventing Alzheimers and more.

Locally owned, Susie’s Comida is showing us some of their best Mexican dishes and talking about their delicious tortillas.

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Celebrating their centennial, the Cavalier Grand Marshall stops by to talk about the recipient of their $2 million donation.

Cowboys AC and Heating stop by to introduce the new face of Cowboys and thank the community for over 20 years of business.

Hilley and Solis are giving away $9,999 in Uber ride vouchers to help people get home safe from Fiesta. Just scan the QR Code on to redeem.

Jen talks with author of Breaking Alzheimers about 3 simple tips that people can use to prevent Alzheimers.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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