As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 6, 2026 It’s an SA Live, Texas Eats Now team-up to celebrate the Spurs Race for Seis Spectacular (2026) SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10 a.m. SA Live is teaming up with our friends from Texas Eats to bring you all the fan fun you can find for the second round of the NBA playoffs. The Rock at La Cantera hosts a mega watch party every game day and the go big for the playoffs. Jen checks out the fun & gets some special performances from the Spurs Hype Squad. La Gloria at the Pearl is also hosting a watch party this one comes with a chance to win a big giveaway. David Elder finds out the details.
You can’t celebrate without some official merch. The
Spurs Pop-up shop is back open with some new items for Round 2. Jada picks her favorite items.
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About the Author Robert Morin headshot
Robert started his career at KSAT more than 10 years ago. He started as a prompter operator, to director, to promotions producer and now SA Live producer. He loved the excitement of news but entertainment is where he feels at home.
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