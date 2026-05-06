As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, May 6, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today @ 10 a.m. SA Live is teaming up with our friends from Texas Eats to bring you all the fan fun you can find for the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Rock at La Cantera hosts a mega watch party every game day and the go big for the playoffs. Jen checks out the fun & gets some special performances from the Spurs Hype Squad.

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La Gloria at the Pearl is also hosting a watch party this one comes with a chance to win a big giveaway. David Elder finds out the details.

You can’t celebrate without some official merch. The Spurs Pop-up shop is back open with some new items for Round 2. Jada picks her favorite items.